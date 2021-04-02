Madison files for federal funding for creek repairs

MADISON'S COMMISSIONERS have approved an application to FEMA and state officials requesting funding for repairs to the Park Creek channel north of N. 7th St. that was damaged by the September 2019 flooding. The repairs would include the installation of steel-sheet piling along the creek walls.

 Photo by Chuck Clement

The city commissioners have authorized the paperwork for an applicant project review concerning repairs to Madison's creek channel along a section located north of 7th St.

The Park Creek section needs repairs from damage caused by the September 2019 flooding. Madison officials have plans to construct a trapezoidal channel with a small realignment of the creek instead of making repairs to the original U-shaped retaining wall that was damaged.

The application, intended for Federal Emergency Management Agency and state officials, included the work completion total of $672,222 for the project. The federal share of 75% was calculated at $504,166, and the nonfederal share of 25% was estimated at $168,055. City officials are also expecting state government to provide a share of the funding.

The work associated with the Park Creek project is expected to include:

-- Removing 270 linear feet of retaining wall.

-- Installing 1,400 square feet of steel-sheet piling.

-- Installing 75 linear feet of steel-sheet piling cap.

-- Installing 704 tons of rip rap.

-- Installing 1,500 cubic yards of soil material.

-- Installing 476 linear feet of floating silt curtain, a temporary, in-water sediment barrier.

-- Replacing 55 tons of gravel surfacing.

-- Replacing 135 square feet of concrete driveway approach and 350 sq. ft. of concrete sidewalk.

-- Replacing one electrical transformer switch.

The application included cost estimates for land acquisition that amounts to about $116,322. Hydrology and hydraulics studies and the conditional letter of map and letter of map revisions for Madison's floodway are estimated to amount to $30,000. Architectural and engineering work and geotechnical services are expected to amount to $29,600.

Chad Comes, city engineer, told the city commissioners that Madison would need to obtain a final approval from state and FEMA officials.

"FEMA basically relies on these estimates," Comes said.

Comes and Roxie Ebdrup, a city administrative coordinator who has prepared the flood-damage applications, also spoke to the city commissioners about a low-interest loan program available to fund some repairs.