Dakota State University President Jose-Marie Griffiths showed grace under fire on Monday when she made her presentation to the Joint Appropriations Committee of the South Dakota Legislature.
Due to questions faced by earlier presenters, Griffiths' 40-minute time slot was whittled down to 25 minutes. In addition, she was continuously interrupted by Rep. Taffy Howard (R) with questions that were not always germane to her presentation. At one point, Howard was reminded by the committee chair to stay focused on budget issues.
Griffiths began by noting that DSU does not follow national trends on many performance levels, including enrollment. This year, even though on-campus enrollment decreased by 2.5% in response to the uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, online enrollment increased.
"Our belief is that had COVID not hit, we would have seen an increased enrollment of the type we've been seeing for 22 out of last 24 years," Griffiths said.
ACT scores of incoming students are also increasing, as are the number of degree completions. In addition, Griffiths told committee members, placement is well above the national average with 100% of associate degree graduates and 99% of bachelor's degree and higher graduates finding jobs in their fields or continuing to a more advanced degree program.
She talked about the non-classified research and development work being done, including partnerships with four federal agencies, eight state agencies, one municipality (not Madison), five private South Dakota organizations and four other organizations.
"This is quite a broad research and development portfolio that we've been building over the last several years," Griffiths noted.
She spoke with legislators about online education and outlined the factors which lead to success, including instructional design, infrastructure and support services, maturity of the learner, and multiple class and degree options. She indicated DSU's success in this area is rooted in its history.
"DSU has been involved with technology-enabled education for decades," she said.
She also highlighted the university's virtual computer lab which enables online students to have hands-on experiences and has influenced the development of similar labs elsewhere in the country. Griffiths showed legislators how the school's online programs benefited South Dakota by pointing out that 55% of students are state residents.
"The majority are working during the day and taking classes online," she explained.
Griffiths highlighted several ways in which DSU has grown through challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. She said faculty moved quickly to adapt courses to an online format and also reached out to others in the area.
"Our education faculty and student teachers reached out to teachers in the region to help them adapt their classes to the online environment," she said.
DSU has also addressed the challenge of faculty recruitment and retention by developing Ph.D. programs and gained strength through partnerships. Among the partnerships she highlighted were the strategic alliance with Sanford Health and the articulation agreements with technical colleges.
When questioned about the latter, Griffiths explained that DSU is working with technical colleges with two-year programs that have been recognized by the National Security Agency as Centers of Academic Excellence. She said DSU can be confident in the quality of instruction because of that designation.
Griffiths reported that the applied research lab is awaiting final approval from the NSA. It was expected in April 2020 but was delayed as a result of COVID-19. Once that has been received, DSU will be receiving contracts for classified work.
When questioned about the process for getting federal contracts, Griffiths said that established relationships with organizations like the NSA and National Science Foundation help, but the university's growing reputation is also a factor.
"As the result of the work we are doing, as a result of the reputation of our academic programs, we come to the attention of other entities, be it federal agencies or defense contractors," Griffiths said. "Basically, the word is spreading that we have good things happening and our facility is unique in the United States."
She said that once the applied research lab is open, she hopes it will help DSU attract faculty.