Madison officials declined a loan offer from the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources that would have helped fund wastewater and storm-sewer improvements in Madison. The decision was made because the city commissioners had already accepted funding for the improvement project from a federal source.
City commissioners on Tuesday approved a letter to South Dakota DENR officials that declined two revolving-fund loans that were approved in late April by the state Board of Water and Natural Resources.
The state board had approved a $3.073 million loan for sanitary-sewer system improvements in Madison and a second $3.287 million loan for storm water-system improvements. Both loans were provided through the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund and carried the terms of 2.125% interest for 30 years.
In his letter to the city, Hunter Roberts, DENR secretary, had commended Madison’s efforts to upgrade its wastewater and storm-sewer utilities.
On Tuesday, Madison’s commissioners approved a letter to the DENR that declined the state loans, saying the decision “...was based on the financial implication of interest savings afforded by a lower USDA RD interest rate.” The letter, which was signed by Mayor Marshall Dennert, thanked the department for its review of the city’s loan application and funding offers.
During the May 11 meeting, city commissioners authorized Dennert to sign letters of intent requested by officials with the USDA-Rural Development agency. The letters indicated that Madison officials were willing to accept the agency’s terms for low-interest loans for future infrastructure improvement projects.
USDA-RD has offered Madison a loan of $3.214 million to make improvements to the wastewater-sanitary sewer system in the northwest and northeast portions of the city. The $3.214 million loan will carry an interest rate of 1.875% for a repayment period of 40 years.
USDA-RD officials provided another low-interest loan of $3.434 million to Madison to help fund improvements to the storm-sewer system in northwest and northeast Madison. The $3.434 million loan will also carry 1.875% interest rate for 40 years.
Madison officials are currently working on a water project that will install new underground utility mains in northeast and northwest neighborhoods and a new 750,000-gallon water tower. Workers are expected to install 22,800 feet of new 6- and 8-inch water mains, water valves, fire hydrants and other infrastructure. The water, sanitary-sewer and storm-sewer improvements are expected to cost about $22 million.