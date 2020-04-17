The Lake County Commission will hold a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
Agenda items, in addition to routine business, include:
-- Sheriff Tim Walburg will discuss parking on 444th Avenue and 239th Street near Lake Henry and on 462nd Street by Brant Lake; he also has a personnel issue for the commission to discuss.
-- County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will provide updated information on the motor grader engine replacement and his quarterly report. In addition, he has a personnel issue for the commission.
-- Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, will present the LEMPG quarterly report.
-- Treasurer Deb Walburg will present information regarding tax deed property.
-- Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann, Commissioner Aaron Johnson and Gust will provide COVID-19 updates and items for ratification.
The final item on the agenda is a proclamation for National County Government Month and employee recognition. Shirley Ebsen, Jennie Thompson, Tim Walburg and Brian Gilman will be recognized for longevity.