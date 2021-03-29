The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a candidate forum for the Madison City Commission election on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tunheim Classroom Building at Dakota State University.
Candidates Jeremiah Corbin, Kelly Dybdahl and Bob Thill are invited to participate in the event organized by the Chamber's Governmental Affairs Committee.
All persons attending the forum should wear face masks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers expect to have limited in-person seating in the TCB auditorium.
Eric Hortness, the Chamber's executive director, announced that organizers will provide an online streaming option for individuals who cannot attend the forum in person. They will provide a live-streaming option on the Facebook page for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.
The public can submit questions by email for the candidates to director.com. The Chamber's phone number is 256-2454.