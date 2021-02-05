Madison mayor closes local printing business

Business and building are parting ways as Marshall Dennert closes Madison Instant Printing on N. Egan Avenue. While the COVID-19 pandemic did impact his business, that was not his reason for closing at this time.
"It was more that my leases were up on my equipment," he said. At this time, he plans to focus on serving as Madison's mayor and as a bus driver for the Madison Central School District.
"I went to school to be a teacher. This is the next best thing," he said about driving a bus. He coaches softball in the summer and said he enjoys working with kids.
Regarding his elected position, Dennert will come up for re-election next year. The city of Madison has faced several challenges during his first term in office.
"It hasn't been a very good year with COVID and the flood," he said. "We struggled through it and I learned a lot."
As mayor, he explained, he has been in a position to learn more about what is going on in Madison. He has very much enjoyed getting out and meeting people.
"You're going to get the complaints, but I hear a lot of praise, too," Dennert indicated.
He opened Madison Instant Printing in 2003 and has enjoyed working with the public.
"If you pleased one person a day, you've had a good day," he said.
However, as much as he enjoyed owning his own business, he now has a "been there, done that, got it out of my system" attitude in moving forward. He said interest in his building was one of the factors he considered in making the decision to close.
"I had seven people talk to me about the building, so it seemed like an opportune time," he noted. Several of the prospective buyers contacted him repeatedly. "One kept calling me every other day to see if they'd [the buyer] signed a letter of intent to buy it."
Dennert sold the building to the owners of China Moon. He does not know what plans they have for the building. The business art files were sold to Allegra in Brookings.
"If a customer calls and says, `I need to reorder x, y, z,' there won't be any problem," said Angie Roden of Allegra.
Allegra, which is owned by Angie and David Roden, has been in business since 1985. The company's website indicates their primary objective is to make customers happy through trust, price, speed, quality, enthusiasm and friendliness. It also indicates they seek to make the process easy, and to provide honest answers with realistic deadlines and accurate quotes.
Roden said their goal is to provide services in Madison in the same way they are provided in Brookings. This includes both picking up orders and making deliveries to the door. Manager Jami Smith lives in Madison, and is actively involved in the community and in her church, according to Roden.
"She'll be our pick-up and delivery gal," Roden said.
The company prides itself on providing a wide range of services from wedding and graduation invitations to business banners, printed T-shirts, and booklets for family reunions.
"We always say no job is too small or too large," Roden said. "As long as it has words or an image, we can produce it."
The company's website -- www.allegrabrookings.com -- showcases the range of products and services available. For answers to specific questions, the company can be contacted via email at orders@allegrabrookings.com.
"We get back to people right away," Roden indicated. She said that she, personally, is very much looking forward to getting to know people in the area and providing the printing services they need.
In closing his business, Dennert said he has no plans to leave the Madison community. He said he is looking forward to having the opportunity to vacation with his wife Bonnie, a phlebotomist at Madison Regional Health System.