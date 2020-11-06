The Madison School Board will consider reviewing the school district's Back to School Plan 2020-21 when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the school cafeteria in the middle-high school complex.
Madison Central's Back to School Plan outlines the operation of Madison's public schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
In other business, the school board members will:
-- Consider a Madison Booster Club proposal for operating a new midsized coach bus.
-- Consider an adjustment to the 2020-21 school calendar related to the Christmas holiday break.
-- Discuss the subjects and plans that will come before the Associated School Boards of South Dakota delegate assembly.
At the end of their meeting, the school board members have scheduled a closed session to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.