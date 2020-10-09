Area school board are scheduled to meet in the coming week.
RUTLAND
The Rutland School Board will meet at 4 p.m. on Monday in the media center at the school.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and a report from Superintendent Brian Brosnahan.
Action and discussion items include holding the second reading of policies under review, approving the junior high girls basketball coaching contract, taking action on a student teaching agreement with South Dakota State University, considering a trust and agency account transfer and approving a delegate to attend the Associated School Boards of South Dakota Delegate Assembly in November to vote on resolutions and standing positions to direct the association's legislative agenda.
The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.
CHESTER
The Chester Area School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
In addition to conducting routine business and approving financial reports, the board will receive a report from Business Manager Kristi Lewis on free meals for students.
Elementary Principal JoAnn Alverson will provide a parent-teacher conference summary, discuss Flyer Day and speak about holding a virtual Veterans Day program. Secondary Principal Julie Eppard will also provide a parent-teacher conference summary and will present the activities director report.
Superintendent Heath Larson will ask the board to select a delegate to attend the Associated School Boards of South Dakota Delegate Assembly in November. There, representatives from South Dakota's school districts vote on resolutions and standing positions to direct the association's legislative agenda.
He will also ask board members to approve the substitute custodial staff hourly rate, establish the school's close contact quarantine protocol and discuss Coronavirus Relief Funds.
OLDHAM-RAMONA
The Oldham-Ramona board of education will meet at 6 p.m. on Sunday in the multi-purpose room at the school.
In addition to routine business, the board will receive a report on Northeast Educational Services Cooperative and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, Business Manager Cassi Johnson and Superintendent Mike Fischer. The agenda does not include any items of unfinished business.
New business includes approving and/or correcting the minutes from the previous meeting, approving and/or correcting the September financial report, approving the October bills, approving a contract for an assistant cook position and discussing Coronavirus Relief Funds.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 9.
MADISON
The Madison School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school/middle school cafeteria. Items on the agenda include:
-- resignations of Jon Forster, director of technology effective Sept. 29; and Darbi Howell, accompanist, effective Sept. 25.
-- requests to hire Morgan Callies and Nathaniel Gee, temporary custodian help, $11.70/hour; and David Kirby and Josie Wolf, playground supervisors, $9.70/hour.
-- educational adjustments for Jennifer Flemming, MA+15 to MA+30, $52,840; Jeff Larsen MA+15 to MA+30, $50,110; and Michele stark, MA45 to MA+60, $56,249.
-- contract changes for Brenna Olson, add 7th grade GBB to replace Jill Ricke, who will move to 8th grade GBB; and Katie Weeldreyer, remove 8th grade GBB.
-- administrator reports and an open enrollment application.
-- supplemental budget for Coronavirus Relief Funds.
-- discussion of close contact process.
-- date for school board retreat.