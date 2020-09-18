Madison prepares 2021 budget with revenues similar to 2020

Madison officials have put together a municipal budget for 2021 in which the revenue sources are quite similar to the revenue plotted out for Madison's 2020 budget.
The Madison City Commission earlier this week held the first reading of next year's city budget that would have the city collecting $3.7 million in sales tax and $2.42 million in property tax. For its 2020 budget, the city made plans in financing to collect $3.65 million in sales tax and $2.36 million in property tax.
Madison collects 2% in sales tax for every dollar spent on taxable goods and services, and another 1% on taxable items generally considered as entertainment-related, such as restaurant food, alcoholic drinks, lodging and event tickets.
City officials expect to collect $1.75 million on the first 1% of sales tax that will go into Madison's general fund. The second 1% -- expected to amount to another $1.75 million -- will go into the city's second-cent sales tax fund. Madison officials typically direct second-penny sales tax revenue toward capital improvement projects.
The city expects to collect $200,000 in third-penny sales tax next year.
Madison expects to receive about $2.01 million in intergovernmental funds for next year's budget. Jennifer Eimers, city finance officer, said most of the intergovernmental money will arrive in the form of grants to the municipal airport.
For capital improvement projects at the Madison Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration typically provides 90% of project funding and state government provides an additional 5%. Madison, similar to other local governments, provides the remaining 5% of airport project funding.
Eimers assembled a 2021 operating budget for the Madison's general fund and enterprise funds -- including electric, water and wastewater utilities -- that remained at about the same level as this year's budget. The total for 2021 operating funds is calculated at $14.76 million, compared to the $14.78 million in the 2020 budget.
For 2021, the city's electric utility fund is expected to collect $10.6 million in revenue. The Madison Electric Department expects to spend $6.96 million on purchasing electricity from wholesale electricity providers and another $2.13 million on electricity transmission and distribution costs.
Next year, Madison's fund for its water utility is expected to total $1.895 million, and the funding for the city's wastewater utility is expected to amount to $1.78 million.
Madison's 2021 budget is currently assembled with $35.77 million in total revenue and reserves. When adding the unexpended fund balances, the city has a total means of finance in next year's budget of $38.4 million.
The city commissioners held the first reading of the 2021 budget on Monday. They have scheduled the second reading during their Sept. 28 meeting.
City officials have placed additional information about the proposed 2021 budget on the Madison Finance Department's webpage at www.cityofmadisonsd.com.