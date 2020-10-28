Benjamin Hernandez appeared in a Madison courtroom on Wednesday morning for his initial appearance regarding four charges of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers that stem from a Sept. 30 incident in south Madison.
Hernandez, a 34-year-old Madison resident, appeared in the courtroom at the Lake County Courthouse, wearing a striped jail uniform and a face mask for COVID-19 prevention, along with several other persons who are currently in custody by authorities. Judge David R. Gienapp presided over Wednesday's court session that dealt with both serious felony offenses such as drug possession and misdemeanor offenses such as speeding,
The court session started at 9 a.m., and Gienapp dealt with a number of other cases before Hernandez was called forward. Authorities have held Hernandez in custody since the Sept. 30 incident on a $50,000 cash bond. During the proceedings, he sat next to his defense counsel, Manual de Castro Jr., a Madison attorney.
Wendy Kloeppner, Lake County state's attorney, quickly read the charges against Hernandez which include the four counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers. Hernandez was accused of threatening bodily harm against officers during a Sept. 30 incident that included a standoff lasting for hours with officers on the property of a Madison convenience store. In court documents including an Oct. 6 complaint, the officers are identified as numbers 1, 2, 3, and 4, and Hernandez is accused of conducting physical menace with a deadly weapon.
As Gienapp read off the four charges, which are Class 2 felonies, Hernandez pleaded not guilty to each one. Class 2 felonies are each punishable by up to 25 years in prison and/or up to a $50,000 fine.
Hernandez is accused of initiating a standoff with law enforcement officers, including city police, sheriff's deputies and state highway patrol officers, that started about midday. Before the standoff, authorities had received a report from Hernandez's grandmother that he had entered her residence and removed a shotgun. Authorities were also told that Hernandez had attempted suicide in the past, and they attempted to check on him at his residence.
Hernandez's mother reported to authorities late that morning that he had arrived at the convenience store driving a vehicle and possessing the shotgun. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, he was restricted alone in the vehicle, and officers prevented Hernandez from leaving. Officers were in communication with Hernandez and attempted negotiations that included discussions with civilian counselors. At one point, Hernandez had told authorities that he wanted to leave to go to a hospital with his mother.
The standoff ended hours later after an officer fired at Hernandez with a rifle, and he was wounded in the upper left chest. Hernandez was transported to a hospital and was eventually treated at a Sioux Falls medical facility. His injury was described as non-life-threatening.
On Oct. 21, De Castro requested support for a psychological evaluation for Hernandez. Court documents show that the court authorized the funds to pay it.
Among the list of charges against Hernandez, the prosecution has also listed a habitual-offender offense against Hernandez. Kloeppner filed court documents saying that Hernandez was convicted in September 2020 in Lincoln County of ingesting a controlled substance.
On Wednesday, Gienapp declined to reduce bail for Hernandez, who was remanded to the custody of the sheriff's department.
Gienapp scheduled a trial on the charges against Hernandez on March 25 before Judge Patrick Pardy of the Third Circuit Court.