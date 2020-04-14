Ace Hardware to expand at new location; Offices, other retail also at Shopko site

Space on Washington Avenue formerly occupied by Shopko Hometown is currently under renovation and will hold both retail and office spaces when it opens again by Aug. 1, according to the property's new owner.
"We've gutted the interior down to the studs," said Gregg Peters, owner of Ace Hardware in Madison and Vermillion.
When work is completed, Ace Hardware will relocate to the site, more than doubling their current space from 6,300 square feet to nearly 14,000 square feet. With the increased floor space will come an expanded inventory.
"We're expanding some of the lines we have now," Peters said. In addition, Ace Hardware will begin to offer lake and marine products and "expand on housewares, pick up some things that have left since Shopko closed."
With the expansion, Ace Hardware will also begin to fill propane, he indicated.
Peters said he and his wife Nicole have been looking for a site to expand in Madison for a while, and they had even looked at purchasing land to build. They were interested in the Shopko property when it went on the market, but the initial asking price wasn't feasible.
Derrick Wiebe, a realtor with Century 21, reported in September that the out-of-state investor was asking $1.9 million for the 32,280-square-foot property.
Earlier this year, the property owner "came down to a spot where we could make it work," Peters said.
He is pleased with their plans for the building.
"We're excited to clean up the entrance to Madison," Peters said.
Amert Construction will be doing the renovations. When completed, the building will include not only Ace Hardware but also another retailer, which will be accessed from the west, and a row of offices along the south side of the building.
Peters said he is not at liberty to reveal the retailer who will be moving into the southwest corner of the building. However, he was able to identify the tenant who will be renting office space.
"The State of South Dakota will be renting the southeast portion of the building," he said.
Offices currently located on S. Van Eps Avenue -- the Department of Labor and the Department of Social Services -- will be relocating to S.E. 8th St. In addition, the Department of Health will have space at that location.
Parking for employees will be to the east of the building. Parking for area residents seeking services will be to the south of the building. Peters said he worked with Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer to determine the best parking option for the offices.
During the winter months, if tenants in the apartment building to the south of the retail space park along the street, as they do during much of the year, the roadway becomes essentially one-way. When Peters looked at the property during the winter months, he observed this and sought a solution.
In March, the Madison City Commission approved a variance which will allow parking in the boulevard to the south of the building. At that time, Peters entered into an agreement with the city for a perpetual sidewalk easement and for parking space installation.
"There is hope that it will help that situation," he said, referring to winter traffic issues.
As part of the renovation, the exterior on the south and west will be changed. The current metal siding will be replaced with fiber cement siding.
The vestibule on the west side of the building will be replaced and will give access to the two retail spaces -- Ace Hardware and the unidentified retailer. On the south side of the building, two vestibules will provide access to office spaces there.
Peters has one space which is still available for rent. The size of it is 3,900 square feet.