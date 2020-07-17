The Lake County Commission will meet well into the afternoon on Tuesday in an effort to hear final budget requests and conduct other items of business on the agenda.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse. A lunch break is scheduled following a public hearing in the Lake County Courtroom at 11:30 a.m., where the Board of Adjustment will again consider a variance application for Hodne Homes, LLC.
Following routine business after the meeting is called to order, commissioners will approve a resolution involving First District Association of Local Governments, approve a 4-H Center rental agreement, approve an automatic budget supplement to the Election Budget, and consider a temporary special malt beverage and South Dakota wine application from Charlie Johnson on behalf of St. Peter on the Prairie.
Commissioners will then consider budget requests from Clerk of Courts Linda Klosterman, community health nurse Maria Haider with CHN office manager Laura Olson, 4-H adviser Jen Hayford and 911 Director April Denholm. Haider and Hayford are also scheduled to make quarterly reports.
At 10 a.m., planning and zoning officer Mandi Anderson will present applications for a conditional-use permit from Asphalt Pros, Inc.; a conditional-use permit from Jay Shank; and a variance for Kurt and Diane Gildemaster. In addition, she will ask commissioners to approve plats for Woodland's 72nd Addition and Leighton Homestead Addition.
Commissioners will go into executive session at 10:30 a.m. to discuss pending litigation prior to moving to the courtroom on the third floor to reconsider the variance application from Hodne Homes, LLC, at 11:30 a.m.
Following a half-hour lunch break, commissioners will hear budget requests from States Attorney Wendy Kloeppner, Veterans Service Officer Courtney VanZanten, Sheriff Tim Walburg and Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer.
Commissioners will also consider the GIS budget, recreation budget, Board of Health budget, domestic abuse budget and mental health budget. Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke and Deputy Auditor Paula Barrick will present the election budget and the budget for the Auditor's Office in addition to updating commissioners on TIF districts, growth and CPI.
A budget discussion will follow.
Prior to adjournment, commissioners will hear from County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson, who will ask them to approve a resolution which will allow him to apply for funding through the state's Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) program. He will also speak with them about equipment.