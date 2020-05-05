Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake County Commissioners approved the following plan of action on Tuesday:
"Over the next few weeks, county offices will be working to develop and implement a more long-term plan of operation. Effective Monday, June 1, county office doors will again be open, but the county will still be taking active steps to mitigate the risk to our employees and the public, maintain healthy business operations, and maintain a healthy work environment. Department heads will be given the discretion and flexibility to take steps that best suit the needs of their office and employees, which may include things such as:
1) Reducing in-person contacts with the public by requiring appointments.
2) Limiting the number of people in the office at one time.
3) Conducting business and delivering services remotely (phone, video, web).
4) Implementing flexible scheduling and/or telework and supportive policies and practices for employees.
5) Increasing physical space between employees and between employees and the public.
6) Using videoconferencing or teleconferencing for work-related meetings and gatherings.
7) Utilizing PPE, plexiglass and other protective measures.
In addition to these operational changes, county employees will continue to practice good hygiene and sanitation practices, stay home when sick, and practice physical distancing, as appropriate.
Also effective Monday, June 1, Lake County will resume accepting applications for use of its facilities for in-person events. Each application will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis using current CDC interim guidance, which takes into account factors such as the overall number of attendees, population risk, density of attendees, level of transmission in the community and in areas from which attendees may travel."