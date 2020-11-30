Santa Claus is coming to town.
On Dec. 5, Santa is arriving at the Madison Public Library, where he will accept letters that children have written to him and hand out candy canes. Santa will not be holding children on his lap.
"I'm trying to find a way to keep the season happy and safe," said children's librarian Lisa Martin.
This year, the Madison Public Library has worked to continue serving the public despite the pandemic. However, because some activities have been curtailed, the library does not see the walk-in traffic which is customary.
"We're offering books," Martin said. "We don't have music at night. We don't have speakers."
The comfortable chairs have been moved into the meeting room to discourage people from staying for a while. The library no longer offers homework help for children after school.
However, the library continues to offer curbside service, and storytime has been modified to be safer for children.
"We're definitely thinking of the public. We don't want to be a place where they come and get sick," Martin said.
Storytime has moved from the children's room into the children's section of the library, and geometric shapes have been marked on the floor to encourage social distancing.
"They need to stay in their little shapes," Martin explained.
Storytime is held on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 11 a.m.
The activities are designed for children between the ages of 3 and 5, but all preschool children are welcome. Winter storytime ends on Dec. 1.
The library has encouraged family storytime at home for elementary children with an app called Bedtime Math. Children receive bookmarks which are decorated with stars. Each time the child completes a daily math story and activity, one star can be colored.
"It takes about five minutes a day. You read a story. Then you ask questions at the end," Martin said, indicating how the program works. When all of the stars on a bookmark have been colored, the child can come in and get a toy out of a toy vending machine.
Writing letters to Santa is another library activity which can be done at home. The library has three templates for children of different ages. With the templates, preshool children and kindergarteners can draw a picture of their Christmas wish.
First- through third-graders can indicate their wish for family and friends, their wish for the world and their wishes for themselves. Fourth- and fifth-graders can indicate their favorite gift from the previous year and their wishes for this year.
Templates for all ages ask children to indicate whether they were good all of the time, good some of the time or naughty. Older children get the opportunity to make excuses for being naughty. Letters can be dropped off at KJAM, Classic Corner and Sunshine Foods. Children may win a prize if their letter is read on KJAM.
"They don't have to use the templates," Martin said, to ensure that all children have the opportunity to participate.
Santa's visit is dependent upon the weather. Currently, the forecast indicates the day will be partly cloudy with temperatures around freezing.
"Santa will arrive on a train at 11 a.m.," Martin said. "He will stay in the train outside. Children can hand him their letter and get a candy cane and, hopefully, a craft."
"I want to stress it's an outdoor event," she added. "You won't be sitting on Santa's lap. You won't be whispering in his ear."
The street in front of the library will be blocked off, and Martin hopes to offer some outside activities to make social distancing easier for the children. In addition, hot chocolate will be served.