Miss Prairie Village, Miss Prairie Princess crowned

Two dozen young women had the opportunity to shine on Sunday evening as they gathered in the Lawrence Welk Opera House at Prairie Village to compete for crowns. The annual pageant returned after a one-year hiatus in response to the pandemic.
At the end of the evening, having faced the challenges set for them, 16-year-old Neely Salmen was crowned Miss Prairie Village and 12-year-old Kyra Wiese was crowned Miss Prairie Princess. Ironically, both wore yellow.
As Miss Prairie Princess contestants answered questions on stage, seven of the 18 said they would be yellow if they were a crayon. Many chose the color because it reminded them of sunshine, but others identified it as a bright and happy color.
Blue, the color of sky, was the second most popular color, followed by purple simply because it was three girls' favorite color. Nine-year-old Autumn Mikel provided a more thoughtful answer in choosing green, indicating it was the color of plants and saying, "We need more plants in the world."
Mikel also offered a unique answer when asked to name her hero. She chose Leonardo da Vinci because he inspired her to create art. Eight-year-old Chloe Aesoph also strayed from the more conventional answers in naming Jesus as her hero "because He died on the cross for us."
Most of the contestants identified their parents as their heroes. Some identified their mothers; others the fathers; a few indicated both. Reasons varied, but many spoke of the support and encouragement they receive from their parents.
However, 11-year-old Brooklyn Hyland said her parents "taught me how to be nice to other people," and nine-year-old Ember Neu chose her dad because she likes to go fishing with him. Eleven-year-old Tayla Kerkhove chose her older sister because "she's one of my best friends."
As each Miss Prairie Princess contestant modeled her prairie dress, emcee Lonnie Lembcke shared a narrative describing the dress and indicating when it might have been worn during the state's pioneer days. In doing so, he revealed some of the girls carried with them family treasures.
Nine-year-old Ella Coomes carried her great-grandmother's doll. Eight-year-old Josellyn Kerkhove wore a dress that had been worn in competition by other family members. Hyland carried a Norwegian Bible.
As the evening drew to a close, each of the Miss Prairie Princess contestants was recognized with a certificate recognizing a gift she brought to the pageant. These included curiosity, helpfulness, enthusiasm and dedication.
Wiese was also named Miss Congeniality, an award she received as a result of votes cast by other contestants.
Among the Miss Prairie Village contestants, 17-year-old Emily Van Liere of Madison was named Miss Congeniality and first runner-up.
Competition among the older girls included a lifestyle competition, talent, evening gown competition and two interviews. The six contestants for the title of Miss Prairie Village answered on-stage questions and spent time with judges in a private interview.
Salmen played a sensitive interpretation of "River Flows in You" on piano for her talent and wore a flowing yellow evening gown. When asked about the biggest challenge facing young people today, she said cyberbullying on social media.
"Girls are on it a lot and girls can be really mean and cyberbullying is really bad," she said. If given $100, she would donate it to a charity she supports in Honduras.
Sixteen-year-old Paige Hanson of Oldham-Ramona played a clarinet solo for her talent and wore an elegant, off-the-shoulder, beaded black evening gown.
When asked what she would do if she were governor of South Dakota, she said she would implement country-of-origin labeling so that shoppers would know where their food was produced and could choose to support South Dakota and American farmers. If given $100, she would donate it to cancer research. Hanson was named second runner-up.
Van Liere did a dance routine to "King of Wishful Thinking" and wore a flowing red evening gown with spaghetti straps. When asked about a change she would like to see in the next generation, she said she would like to see people be kinder to one another. If given $100, she would save it.
Fourteen-year-old Eva Sheeks of Oldham-Ramona played a clarinet solo and wore a glittering black evening gown which was slit to mid-thigh. When asked about sticking up for someone being bullied, she indicated it was important for everyone to be treated the same. If given $100, she would go shopping.
Fifteen-year-old Hailey Taylor of Madison did a dance routine in a cheer costume for her talent and wore a strapless blue gown cinched to the side and adorned with silver sequins for the evening gown competition.
When asked what parents should tell their children, she said children need to know they're loved. If given $100, she said she would probably spend part of it shopping but knows it would be better to use it to benefit the community.
Fifteen-year-old Olivia Meehan of Madison recited "Don't buy a Dog" for the talent portion and wore a glittering ivory gown with a taupe cummerbund. When asked for one wish, it was for a new car. If given $100, she would donate part of it to breast cancer research and save part of it for a new car.
Special music was provided by Matt Green.