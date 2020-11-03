Area firefighters respond to Sunday barn fire

Firefighters from Madison, Ramona and Wentworth responded to a rural fire that flared up just southwest of Lake Herman on Sunday afternoon.
Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said his firefighters received an emergency call at 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 1 that sent them to a farmstead located at 45175 235th St. Minnaert reported that his fire department sent six fire trucks to the scene, and the Wentworth and Ramona fire departments also responded to the fire call.
At the scene, Minnaert said firefighters found a barn ablaze, and they were unable to the save the building from destruction. According to Minnaert, two other outbuildings also received some minor fire damage.
No injuries were reported during the emergency call.
The property owner was not on-site during the emergency. A neighbor saw the fire and reported it to authorities. Minnaert said the landowner had conducted a controlled burn on the property the Tuesday before the barn fire. The controlled burn was considered extinguished, but Minnaert said the burn site could have experienced a delayed flare-up.
The Madison firefighters returned to their fire station at 5:35 p.m.