MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Autumn chicken, garlic cheese mashed potatoes, island blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, five-way blend vegetables, warmed spiced apples, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, company potatoes, baked beans, fruit

Thursday: Chef salad, fruit, crackers

Friday: Closed

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples