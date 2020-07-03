MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Autumn chicken, garlic cheese mashed potatoes, island blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, five-way blend vegetables, warmed spiced apples, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, company potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Thursday: Chef salad, fruit, crackers
Friday: Closed
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples