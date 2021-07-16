The Lake County Commission will hold a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse. As part of the agenda, they will continue budget discussions.
In addition to routine business, the commission will approve an operating transfer for the dive team, approve a resolution regarding the application of a discretionary formula to specified properties, approve a resolution placing uncollected distress warrants on the uncollectable list, and review the rental agreement with Feeding South Dakota for use of the 4-H grounds.
A public hearing regarding an application from St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church for a temporary special malt and South Dakota wine license will be held at 9:15 a.m.
Auditor Paula Barrick will then speak with commissioners about the disposition of surplus auction funds, and quarterly reports will be presented by Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare, community health nurse Maria Haider and 4-H Adviser Jen Hayford.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will present his quarterly report and an equipment replacement schedule, provide an update on the VW truck rebate program, ask commissioners to approve submitting applications for the Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) program and utility occupancy applications, provide information on the federal safety fund project, and present an amendment to an agreement regarding the Highway Infrastructure Program Fund allocation.
At 10 a.m., Planning and Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson will present eight plats for approval and a conditional-use permit from Joseph and Sandra Neville. The final item on the agents is the budget discussion including county revenues.