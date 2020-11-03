It's Election Day

The polls are open for today's general election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those who live within Madison city limits will vote at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. Those who live in rural precincts and traditionally vote at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse will vote at the 4-H Center. For specific precinct information, check under the Election Information tab at the website for the Lake County Auditor.
