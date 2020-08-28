MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Orange chicken, rice, capri blend vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Ham, baked potato, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Hamburger, rosemary potatoes, vegetable, fruit
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, tater tots, broccoli, fruit
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Pork sandwich
Tuesday: Tacos
Wednesday: Hamburgers
Thursday: Chicken alfredo
Friday: No school
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Cheese omelet. HS/MS: French toast sticks
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza. HS/MS: Bulldog breakfast sandwich
Wednesday: Elem: Cinnamon roll. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza
Thursday: Elem: Cocoa Puff bar. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy
Friday: Elem: Mini donuts. HS/MS: Breakfast burrito
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Chicken burger, steamed cauliflower. HS/MS: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or stuffed-crust pizza; baked beans
Tuesday: Elem: Chicken strips, steamed broccoli. HS/MS: Pulled pork sandwich, or corn dog; steamed corn
Wednesday: Elem: Breaded chicken sandwich, steamed green beans. HS/MS: Barbecued rib sandwich, or french bread pizza; steamed green beans
Thursday: Elem: hamburger, baked beans. HS/MS: Hot dog, or Italian dunkers; stir-fry vegetables
Friday: Elem: Pepperoni pizza, stir-fry vegetables. HS/MS: Chicken wings, or pizza; steamed broccoli