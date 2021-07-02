Complaints lead to enforcement of little-known ordinance; Campers, RVs allowed only in campgrounds

An increasing number of complaints is resulting in the enforcement of a little-known county ordinance and raising an alarm on social media.
Earlier this week, Vonnie Bohlman Larsen posted on Facebook information regarding the ordinance which requires campers and RVs to be used in campgrounds. She asked, "What we do not understand is that this ordinance that was formed years ago -- why are we being told this now? It was never unforced [sic] until now! Why?" Portions of her questions were emphasized with capital letters.
With her questions, she unleashed a furor of responses: "It is a mess!" "Seems kinda silly." "Good grief this is ridiculous!" "Using a camper for a visiting guest for a short time hurts no one." "It's your camper and your property this is bullsh**"
Retired Madison Police Officer Dan Wyatt tried to calm the waters by offering insight from an enforcement perspective. He wrote, "Law enforcement and elected commissions reacts [sic] to public complaints. If you have your camper or tent set up on your property and you are not a nuisance to your neighbors -- guess what -- `No One' is making a complaint."
That, in a nutshell, is the crux of the matter according to Lake County Planning and Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson: complaints.
Lake County does have an ordinance that indicates recreational vehicles or campers can only be used within commercial or private RV parks or campgrounds. However, Anderson noted, it's often not possible to determine whether a camper or RV is parked or in use simply by driving by.
"For many years, it went undetected," she said regarding the use of campers and RVs on private property. "I didn't realize it was this out of hand."
When Anderson accepted the position as planning and zoning officer, after the retirement of Deb Reinicke, who now serves as a Lake County commissioner, she would occasionally get a complaint. She would send out a notice letter and follow that with a certified letter if she didn't receive a response.
Citations, Anderson stated, are only issued if the matter is not addressed after the property owner has been notified about the county's ordinance and has been given an opportunity to comply. She emphasized she does not drive around looking for violators, but only responds to complaints.
"It has really snowballed in the last three years," Anderson said.
Often, the complaints come from lakeside properties. She said the changing nature of those areas may contribute to the increase in the number of complaints. Lakeside cabins used primarily for recreation are being replaced by single-family homes which are valued at half a million dollars or more.
"For every one person wanting a camper, three people say, `We don't want it'," Anderson indicated.
She speculates that people who construct large lakeside homes on small lots do not want to be inundated with noise from adjoining property when three campers pull in for the weekend and 50 people take up temporary residence. Some neighborhoods have covenants that stipulate campers and RVs cannot even be parked on an individual's property, Anderson added.
Personal preference is just part of the issue, though.
"We're trying to keep these single-family neighborhoods with these hundreds-of-dollar homes safe," Anderson said.
Because the lots are small in some areas, little space exists between large homes. In the event of a fire, emergency vehicles would have trouble responding in a timely manner if the area were clogged with RVs and campers.
To help area residents to understand the ordinance, Anderson offers an analogy.
"Boats are also considered a type of recreational equipment," she wrote in the comment section of the Facebook post which publicly sounded the alarm. "You buy a boat, you store the boat on your property, you use your boat on the lake. You buy a camper, you store the camper on your property, you use your camper in a campground."
In an interview, she pointed out that Lake County has campsites at Lake Herman State Park, Walker's Point Recreation Area, and Prairie Village, the county has multiple private campgrounds, with sites on both Lake Herman and Lake Madison.