Prairie Village Variety Show offers musical smorgasbord

The Lawrence Welk Opera House was alive with the sound of music on Sunday night when an amazing array of talent took to the stage, providing those in attendance with a unique listening experience.
The evening provided a smorgasbord of sound, allowing the audience to savor the rich variety. Country and classical music, original and cover songs, local and professional talent were woven together into a seamless whole to provide a satisfying array of performances.
Miss Prairie Village Neely Salmen and first runner-up Emily Van Liere reprised their performances from the Miss Prairie Village Pageant earlier in the month. Van Liere also opened the evening dancing to "Better When You're Gone," and Salmen played a second piece on piano, "That Grace May Abound."
Lake County Commission Chair and elementary school paraprofessional Kelli Wollmann performed her rendition of "Crazy," written by Willie Nelson and made famous by Patsy Kline. However, she also showcased her writing talent with "Teeter Totter Love," which she wrote and originally performed on the stage of the Opera House in 1979.
Three performances were especially noteworthy. Folk duo Jimi Yaroch of Madison and brother Larry Yaroch of Webster started out with a Bob Dylan song but transitioned into original pieces, including one about the pandemic called "The Unknown."
On stage, Larry Yaroch reminded listeners how little was known about the coronavirus which causes COVID-19 in the early weeks and months of the pandemic. In a brief interview following their performance, he explained he wrote the song because "I had a lot of time on my hands."
However, he also had a message he wanted to communicate.
"People were scared in the beginning, not knowing," Yaroch said. "I wanted to give people hope in the end."
These days he primarily performs in nursing homes and at farm shows, but for years he played on weekends at a bar in Anchorage, Alaska. However, he was inducted into the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012 for work he did earlier as part of "Waterlick," a band from the 1980s which performed original music.
Rusty Rierson, whose Texas roots were evident in his storytelling, performed George Strait's "Amarillo by Morning" and Don Williams' "I Believe in You." With a smooth voice reminiscent of country music legends like Randy Travis or his personal hero Don Williams, he also performed an original piece, "The Winter Texan."
Williams endorsed Rierson's latest CD, saying "A fine young Christian man who is also a very good songwriter, singer and musician." Although Rierson has not shared the stage with Williams, he has visited Williams at his home and spent an evening talking about music with him. They met through a mutual friend.
Rierson considers that evening to be one of "the biggest moments of my life." While visiting Williams, he was encouraged by their mutual friend to play for him.
"I played a song I wrote for him," Rierson said. As Williams listened, he closed his eyes and Rierson could tell he enjoyed the song. When he finished, Williams said something Rierson continues to cherish.
"My greatest hero says, `Would you play that again'?" he recalled.
The variety show ended with Madison native Benjamin Champion performing Franz Liszt's "Mephisto Waltz No. 1." Written in the 19th Century, the piece was inspired by a verse drama written by Nikolaus Lenau in which Mephistopheles entices Faust to participate in a village dance, taking the fiddle himself.
Champion demonstrated what happens when talent, training and practice combine. Having studied at both Julliard in New York City and the New England Conservatory in Boston, he gave a virtuoso performance worthy of a concert hall.
His fingers raced across the keys like a wildfire chased by wind, filling the Opera House with a storm of sound that shook not the rafters but the very piano itself. The applause and cheers which followed seemed anticlimactic by comparison.
Champion is currently giving piano lessons in Madison as he contemplates his future. Because opportunities for concert pianists are few and far between, he is considering other options.
"I've been thinking of becoming a teacher at a conservatory or college," he said. He hopes to continue his studies with that goal in mind and will be reapplying to schools. He is uncertain where he will attend.
"You throw your name in a hat and see what happens," Champion said.
Two concerts are scheduled for July in the Opera House. On July 10, Abbey Road, a Beatles tribute band, will perform at 7 p.m. On July 24, Landslide, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will perform at 7 p.m.