The Chester Area School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library to close out the 2021-21 year. Old business includes budget transfers and school appointment for the coming year.
The first meeting of the 2021-22 year then will open with election of officers, committee appointments and routine annual business.
Fees and charges will be adopted for athletic admissions; extracurricular season tickets; lunch and breakfast; instrument rental; substitute teacher and long-term sub pay; preschool; and driver education.
The business manager's report includes a budget hearing. Elementary and secondary principals will present reports. The superintendent's report includes open enrollments, a contract for Shelly Shaw and the resignation of Ben DeRynck; as well as the school COVID response plans and safety return to in-person instruction plan.