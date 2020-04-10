The Rutland School Board will meet on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Rutland board room.
The board members will acknowledge conflict disclosure and review second readings of policies and discuss the S.D. High School Activities Association school board resolution and Associated School Boards of South Dakota board of directors ballot.
The board will also approve a certified staff negotiated agreement, issue certified/classified contracts for 2020-21, discuss a certified staff resignation and approve a certified staff contract.
COVID-19 discussion will include spring coaches, prom, graduation and the last day of school.
Executive session is scheduled to discuss personnel and negotiations.