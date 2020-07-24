The Madison City Commission will consider authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with the state Department of Public Safety regarding 2019 flooding in Madison when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
State officials have asked the city to sign a sub-recipient agreement with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety related to hazard-mitigation grant program funding for Disaster Number DR-4469, which includes flooding in the state during 2019.
The commissioners will conduct the meeting using online- and phone-conferencing tools. The public can access the meeting via GoToMeeting.com from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/227116813. Individuals can also join by phone at 1-872-240-3311 and using access code 227-116-813.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign rural utilities service bulletin 1780-27 for USDA Rural Development regarding a water-system improvement project.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign RUS bulletin 1780-27 for USDA Rural Development regarding a wastewater system-improvement project.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign RUS bulletin 1780-27 for USDA Rural Development regarding a storm sewer system-improvement project.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a consent and notice letter for New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC regarding site alterations at 526 N.W. 4th St.
-- Authorizing mayor to sign change order No. 2 for Banner Associates Inc. and J&J Earthworks Inc. related to Phase 1A of a water system-improvement project.
-- Adopt Resolution No. 2020-21 that concerns granting limited authority for authorizing changes on public infrastructure improvement projects.
-- Adopting Resolution No. 2020-22 that would establish fees for tapping water mains and meter charges.
At the end of their meeting, the commissioners will have a discussion on COVID-19-related updates.
After the official meeting is closed, the commissioners will hold a 2021 municipal budget discussion.