The Madison City Commission will consider adopting a resolution that would establish a special-maintenance fee when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city would use the special-maintenance fee to fund the maintenance or repair of public improvements.
The city commissioners are using distance-meeting technology due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public can access the meeting on the internet via GoToMeeting.com from a computer, tablet or smartphone. Individuals can go online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/602539517. They can also access via phone by dialing 872-240-3311 and using access code 602-539-517.
The commissioners will also consider authorizing the mayor to sign two notices of intent to send to Kingbrook Rural Water System Inc. regarding water service to Doug Sunde and Timothy and Shannon Dickey.