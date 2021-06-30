County plans repairs for section of SD-34 bypass; goal is to resurface in 2022

Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson plans to improve the SD-34 bypass along 10th Street in two stages.
Motorists have noted potholes along that stretch of road on Madison's south edge, especially near the intersection, which must be circumvented to travel safely. Nelson speculates a contributing factor to the deterioration may have been the reconstruction of Washington Avenue in 2019.
"It's not a lack of maintenance," he said. "The guys have been patching it."
During the reconstruction, the intersection was cut out, and turning trucks used for the project went from gravel to pavement and vice versa. That created a unique kind of stress on the roadway.
Nelson is careful to say that he cannot state with confidence the breakup, which has led to an increased number of potholes in that area, is due to that truck traffic. He notes that he did not work for the county at that time. However, having worked for the state Department of Transportation prior to accepting the position with Lake County, he understands the factors which cause wear and tear on a roadway.
Regardless of the cause, Nelson is primarily concerned with repairing the roadway in a more permanent manner. Therefore, he plans to repair 10th Street sometime in July.
"The reason we're waiting is because we have to get the paver out," Nelson explained.
He has not indicated a specific date because highway crews need to be flexible to respond to situations that may arise in the county. However, when the repairs are made, they will create a smoother driving surface.
With the repairs made this year, Nelson plans to resurface the bypass next year using a slurry seal. Earlier this month, Nelson showed Lake County commissioners a video in which he introduced this method for resurfacing a roadway. It uses an oil aggregate mixture to "freshen up" a roadway.
A slurry seal can extend the life of a road five to seven years. Nelson reported that while it is more expensive than chipsealing, it is only a fraction of doing an overlay. Sioux Falls currently uses this method of resurfacing on its streets.
Nelson is cautious in stating the project will be done in this manner, because he has not yet made his budget proposal for 2022 to the county commissioners. To complete the project, the commission needs to approve his budget request and, when the project is bid, the lowest bid must come in around the amount allocated for the project.
In recent years, as construction costs have risen, Nelson has been forced to reconsider planned projects when bids come in over projected costs. In 2020, the lowest bid came in $300,000 over the amount budgeted for a planned overlay project.
In 2021, three overlay projects were bid. Commissioners learned in looking at the bids that all three could not be done. They approved putting a two-inch cap on County Road 15 from SD-34 to the Minnehaha County line and a four-inch cap on the section of County Road 17 which was ground up last year.
The City of Madison maintains the Highland Avenue portion of the SD-34 bypass.