Lake County is now under a burn ban.
In April 2015, the county adopted an open burning ordinance, which states that open burning (with some exceptions) is prohibited when the National Weather Service places a red flag warning for the county or the grassland fire danger index for the county is Very High or Extreme.
The Lake County Commission has also authorized the Lake County Office of Emergency Management to enact a broader Declaration of Fire Danger Emergency and to prohibit open Burning within the county or restrict open burning.
This ban will be in place until fire conditions improve as determined by emergency personnel within Lake County and it took effect on Friday.
Because Lake County is experiencing very dry conditions due to the lack of rain, unduly hazardous fire conditions now exist. After consultation with local fire officials and law enforcement officials, the Lake County Office of Emergency Management enacted a Declaration of Fire Danger Emergency and Prohibiting Open Burning Within the County to protect public health and safety.
"Open burning" refers to any outdoor fire, including but not limited to the prescribed burning of fence rows, fields, wildlands, trash and debris, the intentional burning of any substance, whether natural or manmade, or the intentional casting off of any burning substance, whether natural or manmade, except the burning of such substance in a container sufficient so as to prohibit the escape of any of the burning substance, or any sparks, flames or hot ashes from the container.
This excludes fires contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, fireplaces within all buildings, charcoal grill fires at private residences, and permanent fire pits or fire gates located on supervised, developed picnic grounds and campgrounds.
It is recommended that the public limits or suspends discharging fireworks unless conditions improve. If persons decide to discharge fireworks, they should have something to extinguish any fires that may start (i.e., bucket of water or fire extinguisher).
Questions may be directed to the local Fire Chief or Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer at 605-480-5305 or lakeema.sd.gov.