MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Tuesday: Ham and cheese potato casserole, peas, cornbread, fruit

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, lettuce salad with tomato, peach crisp, breadstick

Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread

Friday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, Scandinavian blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Tuesday: Country fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, pineapple tidbits, broccoli

Wednesday: Meatballs and gravy, applesauce, mashed potatoes, relishes, bread

Thursday: Potato ole supreme, churro, fresh fruit, refried beans

Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce, mandarin oranges, green beans

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Tuesday: Egg patty, toast, sausage patty, sliced pears

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Breakfast bar, fresh fruit

Friday: Banana bread, applesauce

Lunch

Tuesday: Pizza crunchers

Wednesday: Hamburger on a bun, tater tots

Thursday: Chicken alfredo with pasta, garlic breadstick

Friday: Potato ole supreme

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, apple crisp mini loaf or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, long john or cereal

Wednesday: Elem: Cinnamon roll or cereal. HS/MS: Cinnamon roll, apple donut or cereal

Thursday: Elem: Long john, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, long john or cereal

Friday: Elem: Breakfast burrito or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast burrito, mini donuts or cereal

Lunch

Tuesday: Elem: Pizza or sack lunch; baked beans. HS/MS: Pulled pork sandwich, breaded chicken sandwich or sub; baked beans

Wednesday: Elem: Spaghetti and meat sauce with breadstick or sack lunch; steamed green beans. HS/MS: Spaghetti and meat sauce with breadstick, french bread pizza or sub; steamed green beans

Thursday: Elem: Tangerine chicken and rice or sack lunch; stir fry vegetables. HS/MS: Tangerine chicken and rice, Italian dunkers or sub; stir fry vegetables;

Friday: Elem: Macaroni and cheese or sack lunch; steamed broccoli. HS/MS: Macaroni and cheese, pizza or sub; steamed broccoli