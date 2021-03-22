MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Tuesday: Ham and cheese potato casserole, peas, cornbread, fruit
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, lettuce salad with tomato, peach crisp, breadstick
Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread
Friday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, Scandinavian blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Tuesday: Country fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, pineapple tidbits, broccoli
Wednesday: Meatballs and gravy, applesauce, mashed potatoes, relishes, bread
Thursday: Potato ole supreme, churro, fresh fruit, refried beans
Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce, mandarin oranges, green beans
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Tuesday: Egg patty, toast, sausage patty, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Breakfast bar, fresh fruit
Friday: Banana bread, applesauce
Lunch
Tuesday: Pizza crunchers
Wednesday: Hamburger on a bun, tater tots
Thursday: Chicken alfredo with pasta, garlic breadstick
Friday: Potato ole supreme
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, apple crisp mini loaf or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, long john or cereal
Wednesday: Elem: Cinnamon roll or cereal. HS/MS: Cinnamon roll, apple donut or cereal
Thursday: Elem: Long john, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, long john or cereal
Friday: Elem: Breakfast burrito or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast burrito, mini donuts or cereal
Lunch
Tuesday: Elem: Pizza or sack lunch; baked beans. HS/MS: Pulled pork sandwich, breaded chicken sandwich or sub; baked beans
Wednesday: Elem: Spaghetti and meat sauce with breadstick or sack lunch; steamed green beans. HS/MS: Spaghetti and meat sauce with breadstick, french bread pizza or sub; steamed green beans
Thursday: Elem: Tangerine chicken and rice or sack lunch; stir fry vegetables. HS/MS: Tangerine chicken and rice, Italian dunkers or sub; stir fry vegetables;
Friday: Elem: Macaroni and cheese or sack lunch; steamed broccoli. HS/MS: Macaroni and cheese, pizza or sub; steamed broccoli