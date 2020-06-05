The school board for the Chester Area School District will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
In addition to routine business, the board will consider the budget for fiscal year 2021 and receive reports from both elementary Principal Amy Johnson and middle school/high school Principal Julie Eppard.
Superintendent Heath Larson will ask the board to approve open enrollments and to accept the resignation of a special education paraprofessional. In addition, he will speak with board members about the district's Phase I plan for opening the building for activities.
Following the superintendent's report, the board will go into executive session to discuss negotiations.