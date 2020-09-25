The members of the Madison School Board have scheduled a special meeting on Monday to conduct a closed session.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. in the combined middle/high school library.
After opening the meeting, the board members will move into a closed session. In the closed session they will discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.
After the closed session, the board members will return to an open meeting to take any action regarding their discussion.
No other items are currently on the agenda.