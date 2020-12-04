MHS student curates museum display

Adolescence provides a rich opportunity for personal growth. School offers not only coursework to ground young people in knowledge but also myriad opportunities for them to pursue their interests through activities.
But sometimes, stepping outside the box provides an even richer opportunity for learning. That is what Anna Blessinger has learned this year.
The Madison High School freshman is involved in concert band, where she plays both trumpet and French horn; jazz band, where she plays piano; and choir. Outside of school she takes dance classes and piano lessons.
But she has another interest for which no structured opportunity for exploration exists.
"Since I was little, I was interested in history," she said.
She talked this over with her mother, Christina Blessinger, art teacher and owner of the Purple Paintbrush Children's Art Studio. She wanted to know whether it might be possible to volunteer at the Smith-Zimmermann Museum.
"I figured I could learn a lot -- and I have," Blessinger said.
Her mother contacted museum director Julie Breu, who was more than happy to have Blessinger volunteer. As a result, she goes to the museum each Wednesday at 3:30 and works until 5 p.m.
"It's definitely a benefit for both of us," Breu said, noting that volunteers of all ages are needed. "For middle school and high school students, especially her age, it's another way to look at history, to learn about history. It's not just in a book or on the internet."
She explained that not all people learn by reading; for some, having a tactile experience provides a better learning experience.
"They're going to start viewing history and considering history in different ways," Breu said.
Blessinger expected to be engaged in mundane tasks -- cleaning or helping with maintaining the collection. Instead, Breu offered her the opportunity to blend her interest in history with her interest in art and put together a new display.
Blessinger is aware that she has a skillset which lends itself to such a task.
"I like being organized," she said. "I also like to develop and create things."
For her, it's been the kind of learning experience she was seeking when she proposed volunteering at the museum.
"I've learned how to properly handle and support artifacts, how to clean them, how to properly put them in a case," Blessinger said.
She's also learned how to conduct research and write labels so that she can provide museum visitors with tidbits of information that will enable them to better understand the display. She has even learned the importance of label design.
For her first display at the Smith-Zimmermann Museum, Blessinger curated a collection of art with ties to Lake County. All had been donated to the museum at some point, though little is known about some of the pieces.
"There's so many of these, we looked up the [accession] numbers and it didn't have any information," Breu said.
Among the pieces Blessinger selected is an unsigned work on pressed board. The landscape includes what appear to be settlers working in a wooded area. Was it worked in oils or acrylics? Who did the piece? When?
What about the monochromatic still life that is simply signed "Arlis"? Arlis who? When was it completed? What is her tie to Lake County?
Another piece Blessinger selected is a paint-by-number of the Last Supper which had a piece of paper affixed to it indicating it hung, at one time, in the Weiland Funeral Chapel. Both she and Breu would like to know more about that work. Who did the painting? How long did it hang in the funeral chapel?
Breu noted that unanswered questions can be a way of engaging a viewer and a way for museum staff and volunteers to learn more about the area.
"We want people to come in and talk about things because we learn more," she said.
Blessinger was luckier in conducting research about one of the artists whose work is on display.
"Quite a few are by Helen Oldre, who died a few years ago," she said.
To learn more about Oldre, she checked a memorial card which is on file in the museum, as well as Oldre's obituary. She was surprised by what she learned.
"I would have figured she was a stay-at-home mom or something like that," Blessinger said.
She learned that Oldre had been appointed to the state Board of Cosmetology by four different governors, suggesting she was a professional woman.
In working with the art and in conducting the research, Blessinger admits the activity engaged her imagination.
"I don't write it down," she said, referring to the informational labels, "because it's not real, but I wonder. Did she try to make a copy of Monet or did she have roses setting on her desk?"
Blessinger's first reference was to a painting with a bridge which suggested a piece by French Impressionist Claude Monet, "The Water Lily Pond." Her second was to a floral painting.
In talking about the display, Breu notes that it does not include the work of professional artists with Lake County roots.
"It's all local art by people who did it for a hobby," Breu said.
With this experience, the two are now going to work on the kitchen display in the museum, which needs to be cleaned and updated. Breu is confident that Blessinger will bring an equal level of dedication to the project.
"She very enthusiastic," Breu said.
Blessinger is one of four volunteers currently working with Breu on various projects.
-------
Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Madison Daily Leader today. Call 256-4555 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
-------