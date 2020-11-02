PIERRE (AP) -- The South Dakota Attorney General's Office released a report on Friday that said a Lake County sheriff's deputy was justified in shooting and wounding an armed Madison man in south Madison on Sept. 30.
Law enforcement officers said Benjamin Hernandez, 34, refused to put down his loaded shotgun after being ordered to do so by police and a sheriff's deputy.
The incident started at about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 when police and deputies responded to a Lake County Dispatch report made by Hernandez's grandmother that he had entered her home, taken a shotgun and left the residence. The grandmother told authorities that Hernandez had a history of suicide attempts and she was concerned about his welfare. At about 11:35 a.m., Hernandez's mother, calling from a Madison convenience store, told county dispatchers that she was with Hernandez in a silver vehicle parked on the east side of a store on the 500 block of S. 10th St. She had entered the store and went into a restroom.
Officers with the Madison Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, located the silver vehicle and formed a perimeter around Hernandez's vehicle, attempting to secure the scene. Hernandez was found alone in the passenger seat of the silver Kia Forte. Officers established communication with him, and agents with the state Division of Criminal Investigation were asked to assist with negotiations.
During the hours of negotiations, authorities treated Hernandez as a suicidal man armed with a shotgun because he had stated the loaded gun was placed under his shirt with the muzzle under his chin. Officers told Hernandez repeatedly to drop the weapon and exit the vehicle, and he refused.
Authorities continued negotiations and secured the scene about 56 feet around Hernandez's vehicle. The attorney general's report stated that Hernandez made numerous threats to kill himself and shoot officers. Authorities reported that Hernandez, at a certain point, placed a wallet in his hand and simulated holding a handgun. He also covered his hand with what was believed to be a stocking cap and pointed his hand at officers. In addition, Hernandez threatened to point the shotgun at officers and said they would have to shoot him.
Authorities were unsuccessful with several attempts to have Hernandez disarm himself and surrender. A Madison police officer attempted to fire two less-than-lethal ordnance rounds at Hernandez to disable him. One round hit the rear passenger door of the vehicle; the second round hit Hernandez near his pelvis.
Hernandez remained in the vehicle armed with the shotgun.
At about 2:25 p.m. a sheriff's deputy shot a single round from a patrol rifle at Hernandez from a distance of about 56 feet. The round hit Hernandez in the left side of his chest. About 30 seconds later, Hernandez dropped the shotgun out of the passenger-door window, and officers removed him from the vehicle.
Hernandez was given first-aid by officers, according to a report made by the Argus Leader. He was later flown to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls with non-life-threatening injuries. Hernandez was admitted to Sanford at 3:55 p.m. with a single gunshot wound to his upper left chest. Medical personnel found that the wound did not penetrate into the chest cavity. He also had a large area of bruising on his right lateral hip, but no other injuries were identified.
Hernandez was discharged from medical care on Oct. 2 with reports of recovery from his wounds.
Blood and urine samples taken from Hernandez after the incident were tested by the state Health Laboratory. The toxicology report indicated he had a blood-alcohol level of about 0.243 at the time the sample was collected. In South Dakota, drivers are considered driving under the influence at blood alcohol levels of 0.08 or above.
The DCI performed a criminal history check on Hernandez. Investigators found that he was previously arrested and convicted of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, disorderly conduct and simple assault.