The Madison City Commission will consider selling city property in Westside Park when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The piece of land under consideration is located north of the horseshoe pit at Westside Park.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/95708130549. Individuals can also connect by phone by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 957-0813-0549.
If special accommodations are necessary to attend any commission meeting, individuals should call the Madison Finance Office at 256-7500 at least 24 hours before meeting time. All attempts shall be made to accommodate a request.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging an application for a retail (on-off sale) malt-beverage license and setting the hearing date for MNK LLC/The Beauty Bar.
-- Acknowledging three requests for time extensions related to FEMA projects regarding 2019 flood applicants.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a grant pre-application to the FAA regarding the city airport's apron expansion.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement for Open Access Technology International Inc. regarding an AMI base system.
-- Considering the sidewalk committee recommendations for the 2021 sidewalk improvement-sidewalk repair improvement projects.
-- Discussing the concrete project at the Madison municipal utilities building.
-- Providing any updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners have also scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.
After coming out of their closed session, the commissioners will consider acting on a personnel matter that was the subject of the closed session.