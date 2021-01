Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, snow accumulations of up to two inches with winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations of less than one inch with winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

