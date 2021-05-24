Casting for Kids attracts record number of participants

Two-year-old Caleb Wheeler will have a fishing tale to tell for the rest of his life. He won the first fishing tournament he entered.
Granted, he had a little assistance. He sat on the lap of his grandmother, Joanne Wheeler, who helped him reel in the bullhead at Lake Herman State Park on Saturday.
However, since the tournament -- Casting for Kids -- is organized to get kids hooked on fishing, and most of the younger anglers were assisted by family members, that did not disqualify him. Caleb received a prize for hooking the first fish of the day. He also hooked a second as the tournament ended.
Established as a memorial to honor anglers Steve Thrun and Joe Walters, the annual event is held at Lake Herman State Park during Free Fishing Weekend with the support of S.D. Game, Fish & Parks staff and the Izaak Walton League. This year, 87 children participated -- significantly more than the number in any previous year.
"We were planning on maybe 60 and that's because we had prizes left from last year," said Tim Walters, one of the organizers. Previously, 50 children participated in the most well-attended tournament.
Every child who participated in the tournament received a prize of some sort. Larger prizes included a fishing rod, tackle box or fishing net. Smaller prizes included a $5 bait coupon or tackle. Five individuals received special prizes.
Caleb won a prize for first fish of the day. To determine the other prize winners, organizers looked not at the number of fish caught but at the total in length of the fish an individual caught. Chase Lentsch was the top winner of the day, followed by Pyper Bursing, Cole Lentsch and Matt Ganse.
Altogether, between 10:30 a.m. when the tournament started and 11:30 a.m. when prizes were awarded, 53 fish were caught. Most were bullheads, but some were carp, according to district park manager John Bame. He was pleased with the turnout.
"It's amazing to see this many fishing out here," he said. Families were stretched along the shoreline to both the north and south of the boat ramp. "It's a good day when you run out of fishing poles."
While participants and their families were invited to bring their own gear, no one was required to do so. To ensure that everyone could participate, the state park pulled out fishing rods it has for area residents and park visitors to check out.
Some of the participants stumbled into the tournament entirely by chance. Tiffany Kashas and her five-year-old son had come from Vermillion for the weekend to camp at Lake Herman.
"I caught a fish," Owen excitedly told Jesse Letsche, another organizer, who measured the bullhead. It was the second fish he has caught in his lifetime, so he was excited about the catch.
"I had to wait a long time," he told Bame a few minutes later.
"This is only our third time fishing and we're learning how to do it," his mother reported.
The strong turnout was attributed to a number of factors. Among them was the weather. In the past, Free Fishing Weekend has been cool, but this year it was warm at 75 degrees and felt warmer with 86% humidity.
However, some theorized that people are eager to get involved in activities with others after coping with the dearth of those activities last year as COVID-19 spread across the country unabated. Promotion by local media helped people to know the event was occurring, according to Walters.
Three-year-old Teddy Finke and his six-year-old sister Hillary of Madison were fishing with their parents, Matthew and Daisha Finke. They were fishing for the second time, having previously fished off a dock at Fox Lake near Bemidji, Minn.
"They loved it," Daisha said. In that instance, the fish were biting and they were catching something "every two minutes." Saturday was more of a waiting game, which resulted in a little impatience, but they persevered.
Walters said he hopes that prizes awarded enable families who are just exploring the sport to continue fishing. In many instances, different prizes were awarded to family members so that one received a fishing pole while another received a tackle box with tackle.
"There's no reason they can't go fishing now," he said.
He hopes the tournament to honor his brother and Thrun will continue to grow, perhaps to include as many as 100 next year.
"Both were avid fishermen and loved to take kids fishing," Walters said.