Officials with the Madison Central School District have reviewed a five-year capital-outlay plan which included making $2 million in prepayments to capital-outlay certificates that helped fund renovations and new construction at Madison High School about nine years ago.
Mitchell Brooks, the district's business manager, presented the five-year plan to the Madison School Board, showing the estimated revenue and proposed spending for school years from 2020-21 to 2024-25. The plan also showed the revenue and spending for 2019-20.
During the 2019-20 school year, Madison Central made a payment of $447,600 to a No. 6 issue of capital-outlay certificates and also a $400,000 prepayment. In the five-year plan, officials are proposing to make annual payments between $446,500 and $485,195 on the No. 6 certificates and also $400,000 in prepayments on the certificates each year.
The original payment schedule for the capital-outlay certificates had the district making annual payments until 2030, according to Brooks.
The district issued $6.035 million in capital-outlay certificates about nine years ago to help fund a $16 million renovation and new construction project at the high school-middle school complex.
Madison Central also received an interest-free $2.254 million loan from state government to help pay for the renovations. The interest-free loan -- called an Energy Efficiency School Loan -- was awarded to Madison Central due to some of the energy-saving efforts that were part of the renovations. For school years 2020-21 to 2023-24, the district will make annual payments of $225,400 to pay off the loan. No payment is required during 2024-25.
The district had collected $2.7 million in revenue during the 2019-20 school year for capital-outlay spending with $2.558 million collected in local taxes and $142,000 from other revenue sources. For 2020-21, Brooks estimated Madison Central would receive $3.08 million in capital-outlay revenue, coming from $2.61 million in local taxes and $467,200 from other sources. Part of the other sources of revenue for the current school year are federal COVID-19 dollars distributed to help school districts deal with the pandemic.
During the next four school years, Brooks forecasted that Madison Central would receive between $2.78 million and $2.87 million each year in capital-outlay revenue.
From the current school year until 2024-25, Madison Central expects to spend between $925,600 and $2.29 million for capital-outlay programs. The other capital-outlay programs include educational equipment, technology and transportation.