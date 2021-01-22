MHS one-act takes audience on delightful romp through life and death

Life. Death. Love.
"The Seven Wives of Dracula," which the Madison High School one-act team is preparing for competition, has it all -- including a few classic monsters. In a delightful romp with witty one-liners, the play brings a new cast of actors to the stage.
"It's the first play for a lot of them," director Anne Elisa Brown said, noting that a core group of actors graduated last year. "It's always a challenge to lose a big group of seniors that have been together for four years."
The cast and crew have faced another challenge this year -- the COVID-19 pandemic -- which has limited their rehearsals. The South Dakota High School Activities Association has recommended that practices last no longer than one hour, cutting in half the amount of time Brown usually works with students.
In addition, in keeping with school policy, the students normally wear masks during rehearsals. This not only makes it more difficult to hear dialogue but also hides faces.
"The kids are great and are rising to the occasion and doing what they need to do," Brown said. "They've been forced to use their voices and bodies more. They're learning to use different skills."
Perhaps the greatest impediment occurred early when Brown was quarantined after her son tested positive for COVID-19. Rehearsals continued under the direction of technical director Dawn Wiebers, but did so without Brown's creative vision.
"It was right at the beginning when we were beginning to block things," Brown noted.
Still, just over a week before regional competition, the cast was in character and knew their lines as they worked to polish timing and resolve a few last-minute technical challenges -- like how Enoch Martin, in the role of spider-devouring Renfield, could quickly get into the casket on loan from the Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Brown attributes the use of the authentic prop to Ashlyn Rustand, daughter of Mark and Toni Rustand, who is on the technical crew.
The play opens at a sanatorium run by Dr. Seward, portrayed by Ellie Studer, whose daughter Lucy, played by Kelsey O'Connell, just isn't herself. Pale and listless, with marks on her jugular vein, her health concerns not only her mother but also her suitor, Jonathan, played by Alex Collins.
Vampire-hunter Van Helsing, played by Oliver Jankord, arrives to determine whether she could be the victim of a vampire. If so, he must identify the vampire preying upon the young woman.
Count Dracula, portrayed by James Rollins, and his wife the countess, played by Addy Meyer, are the obvious suspects. Oozing privilege and power, they appear on stage asking to use the sanatorium's library.
Helping to carry the play to its final resolution are Mrs. Half-Nelson, played by Hannah Aldridge, who knits with invisible needles; Miss Hearse, played by Madora Mott, who assists in caring for patients; Lily, played by Hannah Meyer, a maid; Sister One, played by Savannah Shipley, and Sister Two, played by Renae Hass, who offer poisoned treats; and the wolf-creature, played by Ronan Wicks.
The costuming and set help to create the ambience of the Victorian era.
"Costuming is something I really enjoy," Brown said. "I come up with the ideas I want and we do our best to find stuff that looks similar."
For "The Seven Wives of Dracula," written by Tim Kelly, this includes not only long skirts but also a period-specific nurse's uniform, which in that era was modeled after a nun's habit. Costumes for other female roles included high necklines, lace and ruffles.
Most of the male characters were dressed more formally than is common today, but there was a bit of Indiana Jones in Van Helsing's costume. Dracula donned a scarlet-lined black cape, which was effectively used to both mask and communicate his predilection for snacking upon the necks of women.
The actors delivered clever lines of dialogue without cracking a smile, making the play even more enjoyable for the viewer. When asked to describe the vampire, Lucy quipped, "He had bad breath."
When Renfield dies after eating poisoned chocolate, Van Helsing notes, "Eating between meals can be detrimental to your health."
The cast and crew of "The Seven Wives of Dracula" will be presenting the one-act over the weekend, but the performance will not be open to the public. The performance will be recorded and can be viewed using a link that will be posted both on the MHS website and Facebook page.
Supporting the actors listed, the one-act team includes student director Autumn Larson, stage managers Olivia Bonner and Elizabeth Pickard, and a tech crew including Emma Murray, Cassie Kelsey, Braxton Bender and Katherine Comes in addition to Rustand.
The school will be competing at regionals at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at South Dakota State University. The MHS one-act has gone to state every year that Brown has directed and brought home a superior five times.
She is confident that the students will do well in competition this year, but admits, "With every performance, I always wish there was an extra week. I always think there's more we could do."
Brown also expressed gratitude to two parents who are working to revitalize the parent booster club for the theater program: Susan Wicks and Casualene Meyer.
"I've never had as much parent support as I have had for this play," she said.
