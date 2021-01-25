The staff with the Madison Central School District announced on Friday afternoon that a student or staff member at the Madison Elementary School had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
In the email sent out to local families, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson stated that the elementary school staff was working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are any additional students who would qualify as close contacts to the coronavirus-positive person.
Jorgenson told parents and guardians that staff would provide information to the SDDoH. If officials believe a child is considered a possible close contact, the school district will send out another email letter to the parents of those students identified as a close contact. School personnel will also follow up directly with a phone call.
State health officials will make determinations of any students who they identify as a close contact. They will contact parents directly if your child is considered a close contact.