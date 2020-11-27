Cousins prepare Thanksgiving dinners for family and friends

To be safe or not to be safe? That was the question that people faced this year as they approached Thanksgiving.
With a pandemic raging across the country, killing more than a quarter of a million people, including 849 in South Dakota, people needed to choose whether to follow the CDC recommendation of celebrating Thanksgiving "at home with the people you live with" or to gather with others.
In looking at her family circle and recognizing they were opting for safety, one Madison woman joined forces with her cousin to prepare and deliver meals.
"When you can't be with them, the next best thing is food," said Carrie Crosby.
Tami Holgate and Crosby grew up together. Their grandmothers were sisters who owned adjoining lakeside properties on Lake Herman. As a result, the girls spent hours together during the summer months when Holgate stayed with her grandmother.
"We're more like sisters than cousins. We created a bond as children," Crosby said.
Holgate now lives in Atlanta, Ga., and works as a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines. The COVID-19 pandemic has grounded her, though. Because she has Type I diabetes, she is at high risk and has taken a leave from the airline.
"My last trip was March 13," she said. Because she is on leave, she has spent much of the year in South Dakota.
"This year was great, even with the COVID, because I got her all summer long," Crosby said. "Even though COVID is a bad thing, a lot of good came out of it."
As the two women talked about their relationship and Thanksgiving plans, they bustled around the kitchen at Holgate's lakeside cabin. It's a summer cabin, so the water has been shut off for the year and it would normally be closed, but it provided the space they needed to assemble 11 dinners.
Each of them had prepared part of the meal prior to transporting it all to the cabin. Crosby's priority was making family favorites. Holgate's was a little different.
"I like to try something different. I like to make something new," she said.
This year, instead of making the traditional green bean casserole with mushroom soup, the green beans were prepared with garlic and served with sauteed mushrooms on the side.
"I'm just trying to make it a little more healthy," Holgate said. In addition, she prepared zucchini squash zoodles, the name coined for the spiral cut vegetables.
The Thanksgiving dinner delivery service was actually an impetuous response to the limitations imposed by the pandemic. Normally, the women would be gathered for a large family dinner, but they knew that wasn't going to happen this year. On Tuesday night, they were discussing this.
"We were both trying to figure out plans for our families," Crosby said. "Our moms didn't want to go out and get together with a big gathering."
Because both women enjoy the meal-preparation aspect of the holiday every bit as much as sitting down with friends and family, the obvious question arose.
"Why don't we make meals and take them to people?" Crosby related. Their reasoning was simple. "We'll cook food like we always do and show our love this way."
Initially, they were just going to deliver meals to family members. However, they started thinking about friends and making phone calls, and before long their list grew to nearly a dozen small households.
"We try to think about anyone put in our lives as a friend," she said.
Holgate and Crosby had a master plan. They would put the meals in disposable 9x13 cake pans with covers which would then be placed in plastic gift bags and tied with a bow. But as they worked, they checked with one another to ensure they were on the same page. "Do you want to...?" was a gentle refrain woven into their preparations and conversation.
The dinner they prepared was as large as any family dinner with smoked turkey and ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, zoodle nests, scalloped corn, dressing, green beans with mushrooms and garlic, cranberry relish, freshly baked buns and pumpkin pie. Crosby said they'd been getting things together since Tuesday, when they first came up with the idea.
"We didn't really know what it was going to be like," Holgate admitted.
However, if she was stressed, she provided no evidence of this. She and Crosby moved confidently from task to task -- slicing turkey, making gravy, baking buns, setting up the food to enable an assembly line approach to preparing the dinners for delivery.
When everything was prepared, they began to assemble the meals. Each tray was filled generously with more than enough food for a single person. That was intentional.
"We want them to have leftovers. Thanksgiving isn't Thanksgiving if there isn't any leftovers," Crosby said.
After preparing meals, the two women planned to end the day together, playing some new games they had purchased. However, before then, they planned to spend some time with the family members who inspired their Thanksgiving generosity.
"We're going to separate to go to our moms' houses and hang out with them for a while," Crosby noted.
