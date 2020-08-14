In a matter of weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases in Lake County has climbed to 100 from a mere 21 on July 1. Of the 100, 17 were considered active on Aug. 13.
"Lake County is currently experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19 and individuals should take appropriate precautions," Derrick Haskins, communications director with the state Department of Health, said via email.
According to the DOH website, substantial spread has occurred when there are five or more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county. By this standard, Lake County has had substantial spread since early May.
Among the cases identified in the recent surge, the largest cluster has been reported among residents and staff at Bethel Lutheran Home, where 41 cases have been reported. Of these, 31 have recovered, according to Haskins.
Chuck Johnson, Bethel administrator and CEO, provided additional information, indicating the number of cases is going down. Of the 25 residents who tested positive, only five are considered active at this time.
"If all goes well, those five should be resolved on Monday," he indicated.
With 16 staff members testing positive, Bethel has needed some contract staffing, according to Johnson. However, the majority of the work has been done by employees who have picked up additional shifts and worked extra hours.
Johnson praised his staff, saying they have been supportive of one another and focused on providing the best possible care for the residents.
"This has been a challenge for everybody. They've kept a good attitude through it all," he said.
In addition to providing information about Lake County, Haskins outlined actions the department takes in order to mitigate the spread in a community.
"The Department of Health will issue a public health notice when an individual is unable to identify persons they were in close contact with (15 or more minutes within six feet or less) while able to transmit the virus. Public notices allow individuals who may have been exposed to monitor their symptoms regularly and help them more quickly associate that their symptoms may be due to COVID-19," Haskins wrote.
Madison Regional Health System is prepared to both conduct testing and care for patients in need of hospitalization, according to Kathy Hansen, director of Quality and Safety Preparedness.
"If someone is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, we have a triage nurse who answers those questions," she said, explaining that individuals need to call in advance to receive instructions regarding testing.
Currently MRHS is doing drive-thru testing, but testing is limited to those who have symptoms due to supply limitations. Hansen noted that supply chains have been interrupted for a wide variety of products, not just medical supplies related to COVID-19.
Individuals who have symptoms are being advised to self-isolate until they receive the results of the test, which could take seven to 10 days, depending upon where the tests are processed. MRHS sends the tests they conduct to Sanford Laboratories in Sioux Falls for processing.
"If they have a lot of testing to do, they send testing to Mayo," Hansen said.
After the results are received, a nurse or physician will call the individual tested and results are reported to the state. If the test is positive, the state DOH will follow up with the individual so contact tracing can be done.
The hospital is prepared to care for patients who are COVID positive, according to Hansen. MRHS has both an N95 respirator and a Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR).
"We would transfer them to the appropriate level of care if necessary," she said, noting this is protocol for all care provided at the hospital.
In order to protect staff and patients, MRHS continues to screen patients at the door and to require masks. Medical and support staff also wears PPE.
The medical facility's advice to community members remains the same: follow CDC recommendations. According to the DOH website, these include washing hands often, avoiding close contact with others, wearing a cloth face cover when in public settings, covering coughs and sneezes, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.
These precautions stop not only the spread of the coronavirus which causes COVID-19 but also other infectious diseases such as the common cold and the flu, Hansen indicated. If anything, she believes, the pandemic has raised an awareness of how important these precautions are.
The response of individuals to the pandemic has varied, she stated. High risk individuals, such as those with cancer and COPD, are taking more precautions than many others.
"You see that throughout the community. Some people are wearing masks and some people aren't," she observed.
Hansen said it's important that people make an effort to remain healthy and suggests getting a flu shot in the fall, not because it will prevent COVID-19, but because it will help individuals remain healthy.
"Prevention is the key," she stated.
Hansen also expressed the hope that a vaccine for COVID-19 would be developed soon.