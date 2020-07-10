The school board for the Chester Area School District will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
The board will complete business for the 2019-20 fiscal year, including approving budget transfers. Members will reconvene to consider routine business for the 2020-21 fiscal year, including the election of officers.
Other business includes committee assignments; scheduling school board meetings; appointing the school official for financial notices; designating the official depository for school district funds, the Title IX coordinator, the Title I director and homeless liaison coordinator, the legal newspaper for school board minutes and other official business, and the asbestos inspector; setting board compensation for meeting attendance; and adopting fees and charges for a wide range of school-related items, including extracurricular season tickets, lunch prices and long-term sub pay.
Following this routine business, the board will hold a budget hearing for the 2021 fiscal year budget and receive reports from school principals.
Superintendent Heath Larson will ask the board to approve open enrollments and the school's vote in the South Dakota High School Activities Association run-off election. He will provide an update on summer capital projects and online learning and will discuss starting the 2020-21 school year.
An executive session will be held for classified and administrative negotiations.