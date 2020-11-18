The staff at Madison's public schools reported on Tuesday afternoon that a student or staff member at Madison Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson stated that the school is working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are any additional students who are considered close contacts. The MES staff is providing any needed information regarding seating charts and other arrangements.
While SDDoH personnel study the information and if Madison Central staff believe a child is a possible close contact, the school district will send out another email letter to parents of any students identified as a close contact. Madison staff will also follow up the notification with a phone call.
DoH personnel will make determinations of any students who are identified as a close contact and will contact parents directly if a child is considered a close contact.