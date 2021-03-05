The Chester Area school board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will learn about preschool registration and kindergarten screening from elementary Principal JoAnn Alverson. She will also report on the Read Across America program.
Secondary Principal Julie Eppard will provide information on senior projects and South Dakota Week of Work in addition to giving an activities update.
Superintendent Heath Larson will announce that Mike O'Connell has been selected Teacher of the Year, and report on the resignation of Samantha Lindholm as middle school girls basketball coach. He will ask the board to approve a contract with Mark Kahler to serve as middle school and assistant varsity golf coach and another with Helen Mogen to help with the school musical.
Larson will also provide an update on COVID-19 and announce vaccination information.