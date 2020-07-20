Oldham-Ramona High School holds July commencement

By CHUCK CLEMENT
Oldham-Ramona High School held a graduation ceremony on Saturday to recognize the academic efforts of 10 students who completed their high school educations this spring.
About 75 persons attended the ceremony that was held on Saturday afternoon in the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison. Attendance was limited to guests of the students and school staff due to ongoing public health concerns caused by the coronavirus.
The Oldham-Ramona commencement was held for graduates Kylie Anderson, Steven Chapin, Bridget DeRungs, Tristan Hageman, Isaac Hegdahl, Gavin Mitchell, Jacob Oldre, Reece Spilde, Riley Spilde and Aidan Tisdall. Chapin did not attend Saturday's ceremony.
Superintendent Michael Fischer introduced Riley Spilde as class valedictorian. Spilde spoke about how the Class of 2020 had experienced a "roller-coaster year" with typical school classes and activities interrupted by the current pandemic.
ORHS had closed on March 13 -- similar to other public schools across South Dakota -- due to health concerns caused by COVID-19. Students and their teachers switched to distance-learning for their classes; school sports events and activities were canceled; and other traditional events such as graduation were rescheduled.
Riley Spilde said the challenges they had faced had made his classmates "stronger and better people." He also spoke about the graduates individually, describing their characteristics and personalities.
At the start of the commencement, Hegdahl welcomed the attendees and Hageman led the prayer. Reese Spilde provided the salutatorian address.
Lance Hageman, school board president, conducted the individual recognition of the Oldham-Ramona graduates on the theater stage.
DeRungs, Hageman, Reece Spilde and Riley Spilde were recognized as honors students.
Oldham-Ramona School also recognized eight students who had graduated from the eighth grade -- Alivia Bickett, Dayna Borah, Spenser Gaylor, Caden Hojer, Kayden Jensen, Gavin Misar, Kailey Pearson and Collin Riedel.