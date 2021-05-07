The Madison School Board will review a preliminary budget for the district's 2021-22 school year when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the library of the high school-middle school complex.
The school board members have scheduled a discussion on next year's preliminary budget and may set a budget hearing date to listen to any testimony on the proposed spending plan. The current budget proposal contains $15.6 million in possible spending appropriations.
The board members will also review personnel changes that include resignations from Tylor Lee as a temporary custodian, effective on April 9; Schuyler Walchek as technology support, effective on April 4; Ben Young as technology support, effective on May 14; Joanne Kallhoff as prom adviser, effective at the end of 2020-21 school year; and Nicole Decker as middle school and high school band director, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The board members will also consider approval of requests to hire on behalf of Alec Bultje as full-time technology support to replace Walchek and Young, effective on May 10, and as middle school football for the 2021-22 school year to replace Austin Kesteloot; Dawn Wiebers, Joe Bundy and Marshall Dennert as driver's education behind the wheel instructors; Dawn Wiebers and Maxine Unterbrunner as driver's education classroom instructors; and Jeremy Raymond as full-time custodian from temporary custodian to replace Debora Lee.
They will review contract changes for the 2021-22 that include Dana Gonyo with the high school student council changed to a split position for one year with Cassondra Grogan also holding the split position for one year; Kesteloot removed from a middle school football position; and Gonyo, Katie Weeldreyer and Al Bierschbach splitting prom adviser duties.
The board members will consider requests to hire for the 2021-22 school year that include Casualene Meyer as an English as a second language teacher and Maggie Loudenback and Melissa Larsen as elementary school teachers.
They will review classified employee agreement base changes for summer food service workers' pay during 2020-21 at $13.25 per hour and during 2021-22 at $13.55 per hour and central office administrative assistant pay during 2021-22 at $14.40 per hour.
School patrons will be given the opportunity to address the board regarding items that are not on the agenda. The board will not hear personal complaints about staff. The president will limit speakers to a reasonable amount of time.
After hearing any school administrators' reports, the board members will consider:
-- Reviewing Madison Central annual election information related to no election held in 2021 and reviewing information that includes the district having 8,001 registered voters.
-- Discussing a school district summer lunch program.
-- Approving a certified agreement for school district personnel.
-- Approving the issuance of 2021-22 certified Title I teacher contracts.
-- Approving a Department of Education application for a waiver from an administrative rule for Algebra I taught at the 8th-grade student level for high school credit.
-- Accepting the 2019-20 Quam & Berglund audit report.
-- Reviewing an audit agreement for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
-- Reviewing a food service agreement with St. Thomas School.
-- Reviewing a food service agreement with Harrisburg School.
-- Approving a contract between the district and Dianna Tyler as curriculum-special development director.
-- Submitting the district's votes for candidates running for positions on the South Dakota High School Activities Association board.
-- Submitting the district's vote regarding an SDHSAA constitutional amendment related to school classification by enrollment.
At the end of their meeting, the board members have scheduled a closed session to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.