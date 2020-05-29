The following are the local races on Tuesday's election ballot:
LAKE COUNTY COMMISSION
Republican primary election
Vote for up to 3
- Adam Leighton
- Phillip Wohlers
- Roger Hageman
- Deb Reinicke
- Dennis Slaughter
MADISON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD
Vote for up to 2
- Robert Bergstrom
- Eric Hortness
- Richard Avery
- Rob Honomichl
MADISON CITY COMMISSION
Vote for up to 2
- Jeremiah Corbin
- Jenny Wolff
- Patrick Mullen
- Kelly Johnson
- Jerae Wire
- Adam Shaw
WHERE TO VOTE
7 am to 7 pm
Registered voters living in the city of Madison will vote at the Downtown Armory. Registered voters in Herman, Winfred, Farmington, Leroy, Clarno, Orland and Lakeview townships will vote at the Lake County 4-H Center.
Other polling places:
-- Chester and Franklin townships and town of Brant Lake, Chester Fire Hall.
-- Wentworth and Rutland townships and town of Wentworth, Wentworth Fire Hall.
-- Nunda and Summit townships and town of Nunda, Nunda Fire Hall.
-- Concord, Badus and Wayne townships and town of Ramona, Ramona Parish Hall, St. Williams Catholic Church.