The following are area lunch menus for next week:
MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Shredded barbecued chicken sandwich, onion roasted potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Tuesday: Ham and cheese potato casserole, peas and carrots, fruit, cornbread
Wednesday: Goulash, cinnamon pears, lettuce and tomatoes, breadstick
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Shrimp alfredo, noodles, broccoli, breadstick, fruit
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Barbecued pork on a bun, sliced peaches, green beans, oven-baked french fries
Tuesday: Softshell tacos, kiwi-strawberry slushie, corn
Wednesday: Beef hot dog with bun, baked beans, pineapple tidbits, potato chips
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, pasta, garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, mandarin oranges, steamed carrots
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Muffin, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cheesy egg omelet, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: French toast, colby jack cheese stick
Lunch
Monday: Pepperoni pizza
Tuesday: Chicken fajita wrap, churro
Wednesday: Corn dog, tater tots
Thursday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, garlic breadstick
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: French toast sticks or cereal. HS/MS: French toast sticks, mini donuts or cereal
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza or apple crisp mini loaf. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, long john or cereal
Wednesday: Elem: Cinnamon roll or cereal. HS/MS: Cinnamon roll, apple donut or cereal
Thursday: Elem: Long john, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, long john or cereal
Friday: Elem: Breakfast burrito or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast burrito, mini donuts or cereal
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Hamburger/cheeseburger, chicken nuggets or subs; french fries
Tuesday: Elem: Pizza, or sack lunch; baked beans. HS/MS: Pulled pork sandwich, breaded chicken sandwich or subs; baked beans
Wednesday: Elem: Spaghetti and met sauce with breadstick, or sack lunch; steamed green beans. HS/MS: Spaghetti and meat sauce with breadstick, pizza or subs; steamed green beans
Thursday: Elem: Tangerine chicken and rice, or sack lunch; stir-fry vegetables. HS/MS: Tangerine chicken and rice, Italian dunkers or subs; stir-fry vegetables
Friday: Elem: Macaroni and cheese, or sack lunch; steamed broccoli. HS/MS: Macaroni and cheese, pizza or subs; steamed broccoli