The Madison City Commission will consider accepting a petition that requests the creation of a new business-improvement district when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will review the petition and decide whether to hold a hearing for the proposal on Dec. 21, 2020. They will also consider approving a resolution to help create a business-improvement district.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/94925949990. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 949-2594-9990
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging 2021 Delta Dental rates.
-- Acknowledging the city's Infrastructure Improvement Plan for years 2021-25.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a grant agreement with USDA Rural Development regarding the Madison Public Library's youth spaces.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically-sign an applicant project review regarding debris removal related to September 2019 flooding.
-- Authorizing the mayor to a sign a change order requested by Banner Associates Inc. and J&J Earth Works Inc. for the city's water system-improvement project.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an employer's subscription agreement with the Health Pool of South Dakota.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign engagement letters with Schoenfish & Company Inc. for a 2020 annual report and audit services.
-- Adopting a resolution regarding sidewalk repair improvements during 2021.
-- Authorizing the purchase of a new patrol vehicle, a 2021 Ford Explorer.
-- Providing any updated information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of their meeting, the city commissioners have scheduled a closed session to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.