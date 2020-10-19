Madison Central officials reported on Monday that the school district was recently notified of two COVID-19 diagnoses and two positive test results for coronavirus among students and staff members at the Madison middle and high schools.
School officials sent out emails on Oct. 17, notifying parents of one student or staff member at Madison Middle School and one student or staff member at Madison High School who were diagnosed with COVID-19. A second email was sent out on Oct. 18, notifying parents of additional positive test results for two high school students or staff members.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson reported that South Dakota Department of Health officials had also provided information that the two most recent coronavirus positive cases did not involve close contacts at the high school.
School officials will expect any student or staff member to quarantine for at least 10 days after the onset of any COVID-19 symptoms. They also ask the parents of any other students at the affected schools to monitor for the next 14 days their children's health signs for any indications of illness. COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, shortness of breath, coughing, loss of taste or smell and other flu-like symptoms.
The Health Department reported on Sunday that Lake County had accumulated 298 positive coronavirus cases so far in 2020, and the county had 218 recovered cases. Lake County residents have undergone 1,727 negative COVID-19 tests. Eight persons associated with Lake County have died due to the coronavirus.
State DoH personnel also reported 8,012 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Sunday and 323 coronavirus-related deaths.